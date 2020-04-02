Included in the reports March 22 to 28 were these incidents:

March 22 - A formal complaint is pending after officers were called to a two-vehicle crash and an assault along the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

- Arrest along the 3500 block of Sumter Avenue South after officers were called to a domestic.

- A formal complaint is pending on a domestic officers were called to along the 2900 block of Alabama Avenue South.

- Arrest along the 2600 block of Xenwood Avenue South for domestic assault.

March 23 - Formal complaint filed after weapons violation/shots fired along the 8400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

March 24 - Formal complaint pending after domestic along the 2900 block of Alabama Avenue South.

- Threats along the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

March 25 - Theft of a laptop from a vehicle along the 3700 block of Glenhurst Avenue South.

- Counterfeit $20 reported along the 2300 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

- Theft of construction equipment from trailer along the 7400 block of Lake Street West.

- Assault along the 8400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

March 26 - Prowler and possible theft from vehicles along the 2700 block of Lynn Avenue South.

- Theft of an electric skateboard along the 3800 block of Grand Way.

March 27 - Theft from auto along the 2600 block of Quentin Avenue South.

- Theft along the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Property damage, a vehicle that was “keyed” along the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

- Stolen vehicle located/fleeing in a vehicle along the 7300 block of 27th Street West.

March 28 - Theft of four robotic vacuums, a Dyson vacuum and pet products along the 3600 block of Highway 100.

