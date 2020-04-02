Included in the reports March 22 to 28 were these incidents:
March 22 - A formal complaint is pending after officers were called to a two-vehicle crash and an assault along the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Arrest along the 3500 block of Sumter Avenue South after officers were called to a domestic.
- A formal complaint is pending on a domestic officers were called to along the 2900 block of Alabama Avenue South.
- Arrest along the 2600 block of Xenwood Avenue South for domestic assault.
March 23 - Formal complaint filed after weapons violation/shots fired along the 8400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
March 24 - Formal complaint pending after domestic along the 2900 block of Alabama Avenue South.
- Threats along the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
March 25 - Theft of a laptop from a vehicle along the 3700 block of Glenhurst Avenue South.
- Counterfeit $20 reported along the 2300 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Theft of construction equipment from trailer along the 7400 block of Lake Street West.
- Assault along the 8400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
March 26 - Prowler and possible theft from vehicles along the 2700 block of Lynn Avenue South.
- Theft of an electric skateboard along the 3800 block of Grand Way.
March 27 - Theft from auto along the 2600 block of Quentin Avenue South.
- Theft along the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Property damage, a vehicle that was “keyed” along the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Stolen vehicle located/fleeing in a vehicle along the 7300 block of 27th Street West.
March 28 - Theft of four robotic vacuums, a Dyson vacuum and pet products along the 3600 block of Highway 100.
