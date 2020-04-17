Included in the reports April 5 to 11 were these incidents:

April 5 - Burglary along the 8300 block of Highway 7.

- Weapons violation/shots heard along the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.

- Stolen vehicle along the 1300 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

- Theft from auto along the 1400 block of Oregon Avenue South.

- Property damage, a broken window, along the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- Arrest for driving while impaired after one-vehicle crash near Highway 100 and Minnetonka Boulevard.

April 6 - Identity theft along the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue South.

- Damage to vehicle along the 2900 block of Colorado Avenue South.

- Theft of a package along the 2900 block of Idaho Avenue South.

- Social distancing complaint along the 3500 block of Beltline Boulevard.

- Theft from auto along the 400 block of Shelard Parkway.

April 7 - Formal complaint issued after domestic along the 1300 block of Jersey Avenue South.

- Formal complaint pending after assault reported along the 7500 block of 22nd Street West.

- Burglary of storage unit along the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Identity theft along the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.

- Identity theft along the 3000 block of Nevada Avenue South.

- Social distancing complaint along the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Formal complaint pending after threats reported along the 8300 block of 31st Street West.

- Theft from auto along the 2200 block of Quebec Drive.

April 8 - Social distancing complaint along the 6400 block of Cambridge Street.

- Property damage along the 4300 block of Brookside Avenue South.

- Counterfeit $50 and $10 bills reported along the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.

- Theft of bicycle from garage along the 7400 block of Highway 7.

- Formal complaint pending on theft along the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.

- Male arrested on three warrants after domestic call along the 2500 block of Highway 100.

April 10 - Property damage along the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.

- Vehicle theft along the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Theft of muffler off vehicle along the 2700 block of Inglewood Avenue South.

- Attempted theft of package along the 5900 block of 35th Street West.

April 11 - Theft from vehicle along the 2900 block of Blackstone Avenue South.

- Stolen vehicle along the 4300 block of Browndale Avenue South.

- Domestic along the 2900 block of Kentucky Avenue South.

- Theft from auto along the 2900 block of Zarthan Avenue South.

- Theft from auto along the 3700 block of Wooddale Avenue.

- Identity theft along the 3100 block of Idaho Avenue South.

