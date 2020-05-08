Included in the department’s April 26 to May 2 reports were these incidents:

April 26 - Theft of garage door openers from vehicles along the 7800 block of 13th Lane West.

- Theft of catalytic converter along the 4800 block of Park Glen Road.

- Theft of motorcycle with keys along the 1300 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

- Domestic assault arrest along the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue South.

- Vehicle theft along the 2600 block of Quentin Avenue South.

- Theft from auto along the 4300 block of Highway 7.

April 27 - Assault along the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.

- Burglary along the 3700 block of Grand Way.

- Vehicle recovered along the 2600 block of Raleigh Avenue South.

April 28 - Burglary and theft of bicycles along the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.

- Theft of car battery along the 7400 block of 27th Street West.

- Theft of U-Haul truck along the 5600 block of 36th Street West.

- Theft from auto along the 2600 block of Raleigh Avenue South.

April 29 - Vehicle theft along the 2700 block of Hampshire Avenue.

- Theft from auto along the 2500 block of Xenwood Avenue South.

- Theft of snowplow blades along the 3700 block of Oregon Avenue South.

- Theft from auto along the 3500 block of Texas Avenue South.

- Fraud along the 5700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft of packages along the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.

April 30 - Theft of toolboxes from construction site along the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

May 1 - Felony-level domestic assault along the 2600 block of Zarthan Avenue South.

- Fraud along the 5300 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Vandalism, spray paint on a vehicle, along the 2700 block of Webster Avenue South.

- Theft of catalytic converter along the 3400 block of Wooddale Avenue.

May 2 - Theft along the 3500 block of Zinran Avenue South.

