Included in the department’s April 26 to May 2 reports were these incidents:
April 26 - Theft of garage door openers from vehicles along the 7800 block of 13th Lane West.
- Theft of catalytic converter along the 4800 block of Park Glen Road.
- Theft of motorcycle with keys along the 1300 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Domestic assault arrest along the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft along the 2600 block of Quentin Avenue South.
- Theft from auto along the 4300 block of Highway 7.
April 27 - Assault along the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.
- Burglary along the 3700 block of Grand Way.
- Vehicle recovered along the 2600 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
April 28 - Burglary and theft of bicycles along the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Theft of car battery along the 7400 block of 27th Street West.
- Theft of U-Haul truck along the 5600 block of 36th Street West.
- Theft from auto along the 2600 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
April 29 - Vehicle theft along the 2700 block of Hampshire Avenue.
- Theft from auto along the 2500 block of Xenwood Avenue South.
- Theft of snowplow blades along the 3700 block of Oregon Avenue South.
- Theft from auto along the 3500 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Fraud along the 5700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft of packages along the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
April 30 - Theft of toolboxes from construction site along the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
May 1 - Felony-level domestic assault along the 2600 block of Zarthan Avenue South.
- Fraud along the 5300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Vandalism, spray paint on a vehicle, along the 2700 block of Webster Avenue South.
- Theft of catalytic converter along the 3400 block of Wooddale Avenue.
May 2 - Theft along the 3500 block of Zinran Avenue South.
