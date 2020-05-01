Included in the department’s April 19 to 25 reports were these incidents:

April 19 - Theft from vehicle along the 2600 block of Lynn Avenue South.

- Fraud along the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

April 20 - Altered check along the 3900 block of Princeton Avenue South.

- Vehicle theft along the 6300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Domestic along the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.

April 21 - Domestic near Nevada Avenue South and Cedar Lake Road.

- Domestic along the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.

- Vandalism, a vehicle covered in oil, along the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.

- Theft from underground garage along the 3800 block of Grand Way.

- Burglary along the 4300 block of Highway 7.

April 22 - Domestic along the 2800 block of Yosemite Avenue South.

- Graffiti along the 2600 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

- Damage to vehicle along the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.

April 23 - Domestic along the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

- Domestic along the 3500 block of Texas Avenue South.

- Domestic along the 4500 block of 36 1/2 Street West.

- Graffiti on sound barrier near Highway 7 and Salem Avenue South.

- Theft from auto in detached garage along the 5800 block of Lake Street West.

- Theft from auto along the 3600 block of Park Center Boulevard.

- Theft of tires along the 4400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Fraud by stolen check along the 5300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Stolen vehicle along the 2600 block of Huntington Avenue South.

April 24 - Identity theft along the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue South.

- Theft from two vehicles along the 1500 block of Utica Avenue SOuth.

- Domestic along the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue South.

- Theft from auto near Highway 7 and Joppa Avenue South.

