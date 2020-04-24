Included in the department’s April 12 to 18 reports were these incidents:
April 12 - Arrest for violation of conditional release along the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue.
- Recovery of stolen vehicle along the 4300 block of Coolidge Avenue South.
- Social distancing complaint along the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.
April 13 - Threats along the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- Robbery along the 7200 block of Cedar Lake Road.
April 14 - Fraud along the 3700 block of Highway 100.
- Identity theft along the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft along the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Property damage along the 4200 block of Wooddale Avenue South.
- Fraud along the 6700 block of 23td Street West.
- Theft along the 2800 block of Joppa Avenue South.
- Theft from auto along the 5800 block of 16th Street West.
April 15 - Theft from auto along the 5800 block of 16th Street West.
- Theft from auto along the 3200 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Arrest for third-degree driving while impaired along the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Harassing communications along the 3100 block of Webster Avenue South.
April 16 - Burglary along the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- Vehicle theft, of vehicle left running, along the 6500 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Fraud along the 4800 block of Highway 7.
- Online bank fraud along the 3100 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft along the 4700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft of package along the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
April 17 - Violation of domestic abuse-no contact order along the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
April 18 - Assault along the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.
- Theft from auto along the 2500 block of Kipling Avenue South.
- Fraud along the 2700 block of Yosemite Avenue South.
- Theft from auto along the 5700 block of Highway 7.
- Theft of wallet along the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Theft from auto along the 5700 block of Highway 7.
- Burglary along the 4200 block of Ottawa Avenue South.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.