Included in the department’s April 12 to 18 reports were these incidents:

April 12 - Arrest for violation of conditional release along the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue.

- Recovery of stolen vehicle along the 4300 block of Coolidge Avenue South.

- Social distancing complaint along the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.

April 13 - Threats along the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.

- Robbery along the 7200 block of Cedar Lake Road.

April 14 - Fraud along the 3700 block of Highway 100.

- Identity theft along the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft along the 8900 block of Highway 7.

- Property damage along the 4200 block of Wooddale Avenue South.

- Fraud along the 6700 block of 23td Street West.

- Theft along the 2800 block of Joppa Avenue South.

- Theft from auto along the 5800 block of 16th Street West.

April 15 - Theft from auto along the 5800 block of 16th Street West.

- Theft from auto along the 3200 block of Inglewood Avenue South.

- Arrest for third-degree driving while impaired along the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Harassing communications along the 3100 block of Webster Avenue South.

April 16 - Burglary along the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.

- Vehicle theft, of vehicle left running, along the 6500 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Fraud along the 4800 block of Highway 7.

- Online bank fraud along the 3100 block of Raleigh Avenue South.

- Vehicle theft along the 4700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft of package along the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

April 17 - Violation of domestic abuse-no contact order along the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.

April 18 - Assault along the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.

- Theft from auto along the 2500 block of Kipling Avenue South.

- Fraud along the 2700 block of Yosemite Avenue South.

- Theft from auto along the 5700 block of Highway 7.

- Theft of wallet along the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.

- Theft from auto along the 5700 block of Highway 7.

- Burglary along the 4200 block of Ottawa Avenue South.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments