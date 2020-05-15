Included in the department’s reports for May 7 to 13 were these incidents:
May 7 - Two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at Smithtown Road and Wood Duck Circle, Shorewood.
- Four 19- and 20-year-old males were cited for underage consumption of alcohol after officers were called to a playground on a report of rowdy teenagers along Smithroad Road, Shorewood.
May 9 - A 55-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree driving while impaired after being stopped for multiple traffic violations near Vine Hill Road and Excelsior Boulevard in Deephaven.
May 12 - A 51-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree assault along Excelsior Boulevard in Shorewood.
