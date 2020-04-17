Included in the department’s March 26 to April 15 reports were these incidents:

March 30 - Officers assisted Deephaven Police with an uncooperative female who fled in her vehicle. The 35-year-old St. Paul female was later arrested with the assist of Minnetonka Police K-9 near the 200 block of West Lake Street in Excelsior.

April 1 - Two-vehicle crash along Wild Rose Lane, Shorewood. There were no injuries.

April 4 - Suspicious activity reported along Murray Street, Shorewood. Officers cleared residence and found no suspicious person.

April 4 - Domestic along Mallard Lane, Shorewood.

April 5 - One-vehicle crash along Smithtown Road, Shorewood. Driver was transported to a hospital after showing signs of having a heart attack.

April 7 - A 23-year-old male was arrested for driving while impaired after a crash near Minnetonka Boulevard and Linwood Circle, Greenwood.

April 8 - Two-vehicle crash along Highway 7, Shorewood.

April 11 - A 31-year-old Duluth man was arrested for disorderly conduct along Tonka Bay Lane, Tonka Bay.

April 11 - A 47-year-old Orono woman was arrested for driving while impaired after her vehicle was stopped for driving in the incorrect lane near Oak Street and Highway 7 in Shorewood.

April 12 - A 42-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault along Mallard Lane, Shorewood.

