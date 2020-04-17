Included in the department’s March 26 to April 15 reports were these incidents:
March 30 - Officers assisted Deephaven Police with an uncooperative female who fled in her vehicle. The 35-year-old St. Paul female was later arrested with the assist of Minnetonka Police K-9 near the 200 block of West Lake Street in Excelsior.
April 1 - Two-vehicle crash along Wild Rose Lane, Shorewood. There were no injuries.
April 4 - Suspicious activity reported along Murray Street, Shorewood. Officers cleared residence and found no suspicious person.
April 4 - Domestic along Mallard Lane, Shorewood.
April 5 - One-vehicle crash along Smithtown Road, Shorewood. Driver was transported to a hospital after showing signs of having a heart attack.
April 7 - A 23-year-old male was arrested for driving while impaired after a crash near Minnetonka Boulevard and Linwood Circle, Greenwood.
April 8 - Two-vehicle crash along Highway 7, Shorewood.
April 11 - A 31-year-old Duluth man was arrested for disorderly conduct along Tonka Bay Lane, Tonka Bay.
April 11 - A 47-year-old Orono woman was arrested for driving while impaired after her vehicle was stopped for driving in the incorrect lane near Oak Street and Highway 7 in Shorewood.
April 12 - A 42-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault along Mallard Lane, Shorewood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.