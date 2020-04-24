Included in the department’s April 16 to 22 reports were these incidents:

April 19 - Vehicle-motorcycle crash with minor damage and minor injuries near Highway 7 and Old Market Road, Shorewood.

April 21 - A 54-year-old male was arrested for driving while impaired after officers were dispatched to a complaint that a man was harassing landscape employees along Waterford Circle, Shorewood. The man’s blood-alcohol content was tested at 0.20.

