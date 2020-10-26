South Lake Minnetonka Police Reports

Included in the department’s Oct. 15 to 21 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 15 - Officers were dispatched to a political sign theft along Peach Circle in Shorewood.
Oct. 16 - A two-vehicle crash with moderate damage and no injuries at Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road in Greenwood. A 57-year-old man was cited for following too close.
-A two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries at Highway 7 and Morse Avenue in Excelsior. A 17-year-old male was cited for following too close, resulting in the crash.
Oct. 18 - A 48-year-old woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint at Highway 7 and Old Market in Shorewood.
Oct. 20 - A two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along Highway 7 in Shorewood.
