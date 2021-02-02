Included in the department’s Jan. 14 to 27 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 14 - One-vehicle property crash with minor damage and no injuries along Manitou Road in Tonka Bay.
Jan. 21 - A 41-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after being stopped for multiple traffic violations at Lilac Lane and Mill Street in Shorewood.
Jan. 23 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along Water Street in Excelsior.
Jan. 24 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along Highway 7 in Shorewood.
Jan. 25 - A verbal domestic along Third Street in Excelsior.
Jan. 26 - Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot along Highway 7 in Shorewood. Officers did not find any indication of criminal activity.
