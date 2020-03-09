Included in the department’s Feb. 13 to March 4 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 13 - Two-vehicle crash with no injuries at Mayflower and Chaska roads, Shorewood.

Feb. 14 - Fraud involving concert tickets purchased online under investigation after report along Sweetwater Curve, Shorewood.

Feb. 14 - Two-vehicle crash with no injuries on Third Avenue in Excelsior.

Feb. 15 - Hit-and-run reported in parking lot along Third Avenue in Excelsior.

Feb. 15 - Citation for following two closely issued to 64-year-old Wayzata man after three-vehicle crash on Mill Street in Excelsior.

Feb. 15 - Six 16- and 17-year-old teens were cited for underage consumption after officers responded to a juvenile problem near McDonald’s in Excelsior.

Feb. 16 - A 38-year-old Minnetonka man was arrested for fourth-degree driving while impaired after he was stopped for a stop sign violation near Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road in Shorewood. His blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.12.

Feb. 17 - Civil matter along Linden Street in Excelsior.

Feb. 17 - Two-vehicle crash with no injuries at Oak Street and Beehrle Avenue in Excelsior.

Feb. 17 - Two-vehicle crash with no injuries at Saint Albans Bay Road and Excelsior Boulevard, Shorewood.

Feb. 18 - Two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at Third Avenue and Mill Street in Shorewood.

Feb. 18 - One-vehicle crash with no injuries on Manitou Road, Tonka Bay.

Feb. 18 - Two-vehicle crash with no injuries on Water Street in Excelsior.

Feb. 19 - Two-vehicle crash with minor injuries to one driver at Highway 7 and Old Market Road, Shorewood.

Feb. 20 - Two-vehicle crash with no injuries at Echo Road and Smithtown Road, Shorewood.

Feb. 22 - Teenagers were found and advised to stop ringing doorbells and “ding-dong ditching” along Gideons Point Road, Tonka Bay.

Feb. 23 - A 21-year-old Chanhassen man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana and open bottle after officers checked on a vehicle along Oak Street.

Feb. 24 - Theft reported along Niblick Alcove, Shorewood.

Feb. 25 - Civil matter along Third Street in Excelsior.

Feb. 25 - Civil matter along Second Street in Excelsior.

Feb. 25 - Fraud involving credit cards, with a loss of $1,800 reported along Second Street in Excelsior.

Feb. 28 - A 27-year-old Excelsior man was arrested for driving while impaired, with a blood-alcohol content of 0.24, after officers were called to a property-damage crash along Highway 7 in Shorewood.

Feb. 28 - Two-vehicle crash with no injuries along Broms Boulevard in Shorewood.

Feb. 28 - Verbal domestic along Wood Duck Lane in Tonka Bay.

Feb. 29 - One-vehicle crash involving stop sign at Highway 7 and Morse Avenue in Excelsior.

March 1 - A 44-year-old Savage man was arrested for driving while impaired, and refused to test, after being stopped for multiple moving violations near Highway 7 and Old Market Road in Shorewood.

March 2 - Two-vehicle crash with no injuries at Water and Second streets in Excelsior.

March 3 - An attempt to cash a forged check reported along Highway 7 in Shorewood.

March 4 - A phone scam call was reported along Pleasant Street in Excelsior. The party reported no loss.

