Included in the department’s Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 28 - A St. Paul resident was arrested for driving while impaired along the 200 block of Mill Street, Excelsior.

Nov. 29 - Vehicle crash with no reported injuries involving a vehicle and a deer at the intersection of Highway 7 and High Pointe Road, Shorewood.

Nov. 30 - A verbal domestic incident along Lodge Lane, Greenwood.

Dec. 1 - Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries along Lake Linden Drive, Shorewood.

- A Shorewood resident cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and electronic use tobacco device along Mountain Boulevard, Shorewood.

Dec. 4 - A Greenwood resident was arrested for domestic assault after officers responded to a call along Greenwood Circle, Greenwood.

- Resident reported that their license plate had been stolen from their vehicle along Smithtown Lane, Shorewood.

— Compiled by Sahnje McGonigle

