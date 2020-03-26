Included in the department’s March 19 to 25 reports were these incidents:

March 19 - Verbal domestic along Mallard Lane, Shorewood.

- Motor vehicle crash with no injuries along Highway 7 in Shorewood.

March 21 - A 38-year-old man was arrested for driving while impaired along Christmas Lane in Shorewood after officers were notified of a suspicious vehicle. The man’s blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.16.

March 22 - Disruptive juveniles reported at Freeman Park, along Eureka Road, Shorewood.

March 23 - Theft of liquor and suspicious persons reported along Highway 7, Shorewood.

March 25 - Verbal domestic along Echo Road, Shorewood.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments