Included in the department’s Jan. 16 to 29 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 17 - Civil matter along Greenwood Circle, Greenwood.

- Three-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Highway 7 and Oak Street, Shorewood.

Jan. 18 - Civil matter along Smithtown Road, Shorewood.

Jan. 19 - Vehicle rollover at the intersection of Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road, Shorewood.

- Two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Highways 7 and 41, Shorewood.

Jan. 21 - Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries at the intersection of Highway 7 and Old Market Road.

- Phone scam with no loss reported at this time along Excelsior Boulevard, Excelsior.

- Single-vehicle crash involving a deer with no reported injuries at the intersection of Crabapple Lane and Manitou Road, Tonka Bay.

Jan. 23 - Attempted scam with no loss reported along Smithtown Lane, Shorewood.

Jan. 29 - Civil matter reported along Highway 7, Shorewood.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments