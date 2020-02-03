Included in the department’s Jan. 16 to 29 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 17 - Civil matter along Greenwood Circle, Greenwood.
- Three-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Highway 7 and Oak Street, Shorewood.
Jan. 18 - Civil matter along Smithtown Road, Shorewood.
Jan. 19 - Vehicle rollover at the intersection of Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road, Shorewood.
- Two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Highways 7 and 41, Shorewood.
Jan. 21 - Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries at the intersection of Highway 7 and Old Market Road.
- Phone scam with no loss reported at this time along Excelsior Boulevard, Excelsior.
- Single-vehicle crash involving a deer with no reported injuries at the intersection of Crabapple Lane and Manitou Road, Tonka Bay.
Jan. 23 - Attempted scam with no loss reported along Smithtown Lane, Shorewood.
Jan. 29 - Civil matter reported along Highway 7, Shorewood.
