Included in the department’s April 23 to May 6 reports were these incidents:

April 23 - One-vehicle crash near Highway 7 and Old Market Road, Shorewood, due to mechanical failure. No injuries.

- Civil matter on Noble Road, Shorewood.

- Verbal domestic along Third Avenue, Excelsior.

- A 35-year-old Excelsior man was arrested for domestic assault along Third Avenue, Excelsior.

April 26 - Three-vehicle property damage crash at Highways 7 and 41 in Shorewood.

May 6 - A 41-year-old woman was arrested for driving while impaired after officers were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call along Third Avenue, Excelsior.

