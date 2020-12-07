The Plymouth Fire Department received 46 calls for service for Nov. 26 to Dec. 2. The calls included two fire, 22 EMS/rescue calls, one hazardous condition calls, seven service calls, nine good intent calls and five false alarm calls.

Included in the Plymouth Police Department’s Nov. 26 to Dec. 2 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 26 - Assault on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. On officer arrival, no one wanted to pursue charges.

- Theft of vehicle left running on the 4400 block of Nathan Lane.

- Vehicle stolen out of driveway on the 4700 block of Quaker Lane.

Nov. 27 - Burglary attempt on the 100 block of Cheshire Lane. On arrival, officers found pry marks on door but no entry was made.

- Victim reported suspect drove up and shot a BB gun at their home and vehicle on the 4000 block of Forestview Lane. Case under investigation.

- Wallet stolen from unlocked vehicle on the 17300 block of County Road 6 and unauthorized charges made on the bank cards.

Nov. 28 - Slashed tires on vehicle on the 2600 block of Annapolis Lane.

- U-Haul truck stolen on the 1200 block of Highway 169.

- Smashed side window and theft of radio from vehicle on the 9700 block of 45th Avenue.

Nov. 29 - Complainant reported seeing several males attempting to enter vehicle on the 10500 block of 33rd Avenue. Officer talked with vehicle owner, who stated nothing was missing.

- Theft of items from vehicles on the 4000 block of Quantico Lane. Loss of $125.

- Theft of spare change from vehicles on the 3900 block of Niagara Lane and the 5300 block of Annapolis Lane.

Nov. 30 - Vehicle rummaged through on the 00 block of Nathan Lane. No loss.

- Four tires stolen from an underground garage on the 4500 block of Nathan Lane.

- Theft of purse from vehicle parked in underground garage on the 1400 block of Olive Lane.

- Tools taken from truck parked in underground garage on the 3300 block of Highway 169.

Dec. 1 - Theft of radio, subwoofers and a cell phone from vehicle parked in underground garage on the 4300 block of Trenton Lane. Loss of $1,900.

- Theft of a socket set, cell phone, Nintendo Switch and other items from vehicle parked in underground garage on the 1000 block of Medicine Lake Drive West.

- Four tires and rims taken from underground garage on the 4500 block of Nathan Lane.

- Smashed windows on multiple vehicles and theft of tools, dash radios and subwoofers along the 10400 block of 45th Ave North.

- Theft of purse from vehicle parked in underground garage on the 1000 block of Medicine Lake Drive West.

- Theft of a checkbook from vehicle on the 00 block of Nathan Lane.

- Theft of the spoiler off vehicle on the 3300 block of Highway 169.

Dec. 2 - Theft of radio, backpack and several other items from vehicle parked in underground garage on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Loss approximately $1,200.

- Theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in a lot on the 10100 block of Highway 55.

Load comments