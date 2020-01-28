The Plymouth Fire Department received 35 calls for service for Jan. 16-22. The calls included one fire, 17 EMS/rescue calls, two hazardous condition calls, five service calls, five good intent calls and five false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Jan. 16 to 22 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 16 - Vehicle reportedly was rummaged on the 14300 block of 40th Avenue, however, there was no loss.
Jan. 18 - Forced entry to a residence and the theft of electronics and other items reported on the 3100 block of Niagara Lane.
- Officer responded to report of a suspicious vehicle and located the vehicle running with two people sleeping inside the vehicle near Arrowood Lane and 39th Avenue. Officers searched the vehicle and arrested two adult females for controlled substance violations.
- Vehicle reported stolen from a parking lot on the 2600 block of Annapolis Lane.
Jan. 21 - Report that a lock was cut off a gate on the 5400 block of Holly Lane. There did not appear to be any other damage.
- Report that someone threw an ice chunk at a window on a residence on the 4600 block of Valley Forge Lane, causing damage to the window.
- Officers responded to report of suspect slashing tires on vehicles in a parking lot on the 3300 block of Highway 169. The 32-year-old male suspect was located and arrested for criminal damage to property.
- Vehicle reported stolen from a parking lot overnight on the 15200 block of 18th Avenue.
- Delivered package stolen from a front step on the 15200 block of 18th Avenue North.
- Purse and laptop reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 12300 block of Highway 55 and fraudulent charges have been made on the stolen credit cards.
- Officers investigating report of car prowlers in a parking lot on the 300 block of Nathan Lane.
