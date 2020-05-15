The Plymouth Fire Department received 56 calls for service for May 7 to 13. The calls included two fire, 22 EMS/rescue calls, one hazardous condition call, nine service calls, nine good intent calls and 13 false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Department reports for May 7 to 13 were these incidents:
May 7 - Fraudulent charges on credit card along the 6100 block of Forestview Lane.
- Theft of wheels and tires off a vehicle along the 2500 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Theft of license plates, and replacement with other stolen plates, along the 13200 block of County Road 6.
May 8 - Identity theft and the use of personal information to wrongfully file for unemployment along the 11700 block of 26th Avenue.
- Theft of vehicle along the 9700 block of 56th Avenue.
- A 28-year-old man was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm along the 4900 block of Underwood Lane.
May 9 - A 33-year-old man was arrested for assault along the 14200 block of 43rd Avenue.
May 10 - A 55-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for burglary after officers were called to an alarm along the 10000 block of 59th Avenue.
- Theft of a vehicle from an underground garage along the 3300 block of Highway 169. The vehicle was later located in another city.
- A 51-year-old Alexandria man was arrested for driving while impaired near 28th Avenue and Fernbrook Lane.
- Motor vehicle tampering along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Counterfeit money used to make purchase along the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane.
- Theft of a wallet from an unlocked vehicle along the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane.
- A broken vehicle window and theft of sunglasses along the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane.
- Motor vehicle tampering along the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane.
May 11 - Theft of a trailer along the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Damage to vehicle tires along the 300 block of Nathan Lane.
- Identity theft along the 17100 block of Fifth Avenue North.
May 12 - A 59-year-old man was arrested after threats and an attempted burglary were reported along the 1700 block of Jonquil Lane.
- The theft of a handgun from a storage unit along the 1200 block of Highway 169.
- A 29-year-old man was arrested for interfering with a 911 call along the 4600 block of Orleans Lane.
- Theft of vehicle along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
May 13 - Assault along the 2700 block of Annapolis Lane.
- A 33-year-old St. Anthony man was arrested for obstructing legal process along the 2700 block of Annapolis Lane.
- Theft of mail along the 10100 block of South Shore Drive.
