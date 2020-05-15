The Plymouth Fire Department received 56 calls for service for May 7 to 13. The calls included two fire, 22 EMS/rescue calls, one hazardous condition call, nine service calls, nine good intent calls and 13 false alarm calls.

Included in the Plymouth Police Department reports for May 7 to 13 were these incidents:

May 7 - Fraudulent charges on credit card along the 6100 block of Forestview Lane.

- Theft of wheels and tires off a vehicle along the 2500 block of Lancaster Lane.

- Theft of license plates, and replacement with other stolen plates, along the 13200 block of County Road 6.

May 8 - Identity theft and the use of personal information to wrongfully file for unemployment along the 11700 block of 26th Avenue.

- Theft of vehicle along the 9700 block of 56th Avenue.

- A 28-year-old man was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm along the 4900 block of Underwood Lane.

May 9 - A 33-year-old man was arrested for assault along the 14200 block of 43rd Avenue.

May 10 - A 55-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for burglary after officers were called to an alarm along the 10000 block of 59th Avenue.

- Theft of a vehicle from an underground garage along the 3300 block of Highway 169. The vehicle was later located in another city.

- A 51-year-old Alexandria man was arrested for driving while impaired near 28th Avenue and Fernbrook Lane.

- Motor vehicle tampering along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.

- Counterfeit money used to make purchase along the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane.

- Theft of a wallet from an unlocked vehicle along the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane.

- A broken vehicle window and theft of sunglasses along the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane.

- Motor vehicle tampering along the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane.

May 11 - Theft of a trailer along the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.

- Damage to vehicle tires along the 300 block of Nathan Lane.

- Identity theft along the 17100 block of Fifth Avenue North.

May 12 - A 59-year-old man was arrested after threats and an attempted burglary were reported along the 1700 block of Jonquil Lane.

- The theft of a handgun from a storage unit along the 1200 block of Highway 169.

- A 29-year-old man was arrested for interfering with a 911 call along the 4600 block of Orleans Lane.

- Theft of vehicle along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.

May 13 - Assault along the 2700 block of Annapolis Lane.

- A 33-year-old St. Anthony man was arrested for obstructing legal process along the 2700 block of Annapolis Lane.

- Theft of mail along the 10100 block of South Shore Drive.

