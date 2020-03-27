The Plymouth Fire Department received 39 calls for service for March 19 to 25. The calls included 15 EMS/rescue calls, 1 hazardous condition calls, 5 service calls, 7 good intent calls and 11 false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Department reports for March 19 to 25 were these incidents:
March 19 - Damage to a yard statue along the 14800 block of 34th Avenue.
- Theft of items from a construction site reported along the 2900 block of Empire Lane.
- The theft of a $999 laptop from an unlocked vehicle along the 13700 block of First Avenue.
March 20 - A 36-year-old man was arrested for assault and for fleeing an officer after officers were called to a domestic along the 15800 block of 27th Avenue.
March 21 - Identity theft reported along the 17800 block of 38th Avenue.
- A 49-year-old woman was arrested for violating a court order along the 15600 block of 24th Avenue.
March 22 - A scam involving gift cards reported along the 15700 block of 51st Avenue.
- Assault along the 9600 block of 54th Avenue.
- Smashed windows on a vehicle along the 15400 block of 18th Avenue.
- A 49-year-old man was arrested for driving while impaired after officers checked on a suspicious vehicle along the 3700 block of Dunkirk Lane.
March 23 - A 42-year-old was arrested for driving while impaired after officers checked on a suspicious vehicle along the 2600 block of Annapolis Lane.
- Burglary of a business along the 1100 block of Vicksburg Lane. Someone had forced entry into the business, pried open the cash register and stole a small amount of change.
March 24 - Altercation between juveniles along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Burglary of a business and the theft of golf clubs along the 4100 block of Berkshire Lane.
- Tools and other items valued at $200 stolen from a vehicle while the vehicle was parked in an open garage along the 2500 block of Nathan Lane.
- A smashed window on a vehicle and the theft of tools and other items from the vehicle along the 3300 block of Highway 169.
- A 25-year-old was arrested for giving false information to police after officers were called to a narcotics complaint along the 14500 block of 34th Avenue.
- Fraud involving gift cards reported along the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.
- A smashed window on a vehicle and the theft of a purse along the 10700 block of Old County Road 15.
March 25 - Theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle along the 9900 block of 13th Avenue.
