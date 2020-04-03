The Plymouth Fire Department received 42 calls for service from March 26 to April 1. The calls included one fire, 11 EMS/rescue calls, two hazardous condition calls, seven service calls, 13 good intent calls, six false alarm calls and two lightning strike calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Department reports for March 26 to April 1 were these incidents:
March 26 - Two people, a 37-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, were arrested for assault after officers responded to a physical altercation along the 14200 block of 43rd Avenue.
March 27 - Theft of sports equipment and other items from unlocked vehicle parked in underground garage along the 200 block of Nathan Lane.
- Fraudulent charges on a debit card along the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.
March 28 - A 29-year-old woman was arrested for giving false information to police and on warrants along the 2600 block of Annapolis Lane.
March 29 - Theft of packages from apartment lobby along the 200 block of Nathan Lane.
March 30 - Graffiti on the railroad bridge pillars at Northwest Boulevard.
- Theft of a catalytic converter, valued at $2,500, off a company truck along the 17200 block of Medina Road.
- Fraudulent charges on a credit card along the 14600 block of 34th Avenue North.
March 31 - A 57-year-old man was arrested for possession of controlled substance along the 200 block of Carlson Parkway.
- Theft of license plates off of a vehicle along the 3300 block of Highway 169.
- A 20-year-old man was arrested for assault and formal charges are pending for another person after officers responded to an altercation along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Theft of a vehicle by a known suspect along the 10100 block of 26th Avenue.
- Theft of a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle along the 5500 block of Vinewood Lane.
- Theft of $50 from a vehicle along the 5500 block of Vinewood Lane.
- The theft of a wallet, and fraudulent charges on stolen credit cards, from an unlocked vehicle along the 4300 block of Zachary Lane.
April 1 - Burglary of a garage and theft of tools and other items along the 2500 block of Nathan Lane.
- Burglary of a storage locker along the 5500 block of Highway 169.
- Vehicle gone through, but nothing missing, along the 5500 block of Vinewood Lane.
- Scam call on a past-due utility account along the 5900 block of Yucca Lane.
