The Plymouth Fire Department received 31 calls for service for April 9 to 15. The calls included three fire, 11 EMS/rescue calls, one hazardous condition calls, six service calls, eight good intent calls and two false alarm calls.

Included in the Plymouth Police Department reports for April 9 to 15 were these incidents:

April 9 - Assault by known suspect along the 14500 block of 34th Avenue, victim did not wish to pursue charges.

- A 53-year-old Eveleth man was arrested for possession of controlled substance after officers responded to a report of a slumper along the 9700 block of Schmidt Lane Road.

- Assault along the 4500 block of Nathan Lane.

- Theft of a trailer along the 3100 block of Medicine Lane Boulevard East.

April 10 - Theft of a catalytic converter along the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.

- Smashed vehicle window and theft of purse along the 10000 block of Sixth Avenue.

April 11 - Theft of sunglasses and other items from unlocked vehicle along the 2400 block of Holly Lane.

- Car window smashed and items taken from the vehicle and home burglary along the 3600 block of Yuma Lane.

- Motor vehicle tampering along the 16800 block of 25th Avenue.

- Burglary of storage locker and theft of items along the 5500 block of Highway 169.

- Smashed car window and theft of personal papers along the 14500 block of 48th Place North.

April 12 - A 30-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested for possession of burglary tools and on a warrant after officers were called to a burglary in progress along the 3100 block of Campus Drive.

- A 40-year-old woman was arrested for assault along the 17100 block of 30th Avenue.

- A 33-year-old man was arrested for assault along the 14500 block of 34th Avenue.

April 13 - Identity theft along the 11400 block of 50th Avenue North.

- Motor vehicle theft along the 10100 block of 26th Avenue and the 2500 block of Queensland Lane.

April 13- Theft of a package along the 15200 block of 18th Avenue.

April 14 - Theft of a package along the 5000 block of Yuma Lane.

- Identity theft along the 4600 block of Xene Lane.

- Attempted burglary of garage along the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.

- Burglary of home through an open garage along the 18200 block of 46th Avenue. Credit cards and cash reported stolen.

- Sports equipment and other items stolen from underground garage along the 15700 block of Rockford Road.

- Garage burglary, with door opener taken from vehicle in driveway, and theft of items worth $300, along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.

April 15 - Motor vehicle theft along the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. The vehicle was recovered in another city.

- Smashed windows on vehicles that were rummaged through along the 5900 and 6000 blocks of Trenton Lane, the 6000 block of Nathan Lane and the 3000 block of Campus Drive.

- Graffiti along the 10200 block of Sixth Avenue North.

- Motor vehicle tampering along the 500 block of Highway 169.

- Theft of ID card from vehicle along the 2500 block of Lancaster Lane.

- Smashed vehicle window and theft of wallet along the 12300 block of Highway 55.

- Wallet stolen from vehicle along the 6000 block of Nathan Lane.

- Theft of a kayak and fishing equipment from vehicle parked in parking lot along the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane.

