The Plymouth Fire Department received 43 calls for service from April 30 to May 6. The calls included four fire, 15 EMS/rescue calls, one hazardous condition call, seven service calls, six good intent calls and 10 false alarm calls.

Included in the Plymouth Police Department’s April 30 to May 6 reports were these incidents:

April 30 - Property damage along the 12500 block of Ridgemount Avenue.

- A 20-year-old man was arrested for assault after officers were called to a domestic at 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.

- Theft of a motorcycle along the 3100 block of Harbor Lane.

- Theft of a package along the 200 block of Forestview Lane.

- Theft of $1,200 worth of tools from vehicle along the 2700 block of Cheshire Lane.

May 1 - Theft of prescription medication from vehicle along the 9700 block of 45th Avenue.

May 2 - Burglary, including the theft of propane tanks and a battery, of a storage locker along the 5500 block of Highway 169.

- Counterfeit bills used to purchase vehicle along the 4600 block of Yorktown Lane.

- Theft of a package along the 11800 block of Old Rockford Road.

- Vehicle rummaged through and $50 stolen along the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.

May 3 - Multiple reports of theft from underground garage along the 1300 block of Medicine Lake Road.

- Formal charges are pending after domestic call along the 3300 block of Highway 169.

May 4 - Formal charges are pending after domestic along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.

- Fraudulent activity involving online purchase along the 10500 block of 49th Avenue.

- Theft of a wallet along the 3500 block of Vicksburg Lane.

- A 68-year-old man was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm inside a residence along the 5000 block of Yuma Lane.

May 5 - Damage to vehicle while parked in underground garage along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.

- A 19-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for assault after a domestic along the 5000 block of Terraceview Lane.

May 6 - Theft of mail along the 1700 block of Medicine Lake Drive West.

- Theft of a package along the 300 block of Nathan Lane.

