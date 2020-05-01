The Plymouth Fire Department received 55 calls for service for April 23 to 29. The calls included two fire, one overheat, no Fire, 18 EMS/rescue calls, two hazardous condition calls, nine service calls, 15 good intent calls and eight false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police April 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:
April 23 - Electronics and other items stolen from a storage locker on the 5500 block of Highway 169.
- Vehicle had been stolen from a parking lot on the 4000 block of Vinewood Lane North.
April 24 - Attempted burglary of detached garage on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. No loss.
- Burglary of detached garage on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane and the theft of an ATV and trailer valued at $2,600. The ATV was later recovered in another city.
- Vehicle was entered and a Social Security card was stolen on the 10100 block of Sixth Avenue.
- Tools were stolen from a vehicle overnight on the 14400 block of 44th Avenue.
April 25 - Miscellaneous items stolen from a storage locker on the 5500 block of Highway 169.
- Vehicle was stolen from a parking lot on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
April 26 - Officers responded to an altercation at the residence on the 1200 block of Archer Lane. Formal complaint pending.
April 27 - Burglary of a house under construction and theft of a refrigerator, causing water damage to the house on the 18900 block of 40th Avenue.
- Theft of a money donation box from a store counter on the 16800 block of County Road 24.
- A window was broken out on a vehicle and two wallets were stolen from the vehicle on the 5400 block of Nathan Lane. Fraudulent charges have been made on the stolen debit card.
- Physical altercation and arrest for assault on the 2900 block of Weston Lane.
April 29 - Vehicle stolen from a parking lot on the 3900 block of Vinewood Lane.
- Two catalytic converters were stolen from rental vehicles in a parking lot on the 3500 block of Highway 169.
