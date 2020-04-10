The Plymouth Fire Department received 54 calls for service for April 2 to 8. The calls included three fire, 20 EMS/rescue calls, two hazardous condition calls, 12 service calls, 11 good intent calls and six false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Department reports for April 2 to 8 were these incidents:
April 2 - A 21-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested for assault along the 16100 block of Fifth Avenue North.
- A 28-year-old Faribault man was arrested for assault along the 3400 block of Medicine Lake Boulevard East.
- Burglary reported along the 200 block of Nathan Lane.
- Theft of license plates along the 3400 block of Highway 169.
- Stolen vehicle and theft of items from other vehicles along the 12000 block of 41st Avenue.
- Vehicle stolen along the 5900 block of Teakwood Lane. The vehicle was later recovered in another city.
April 3 - Apartment burglary along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- A 27-year-old Champlin woman was arrested for possession of controlled substance along the 3100 block of Campus Drive.
- Internet scam along the 3100 block of Harbor Lane.
- Mail scattered on the ground along the 16000 block of 45th Avenue.
- A smashed car window and theft of a phone and wallet along the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.
April 4 - Damage to a window reported along the 100 block of Nathan Lane.
April 5 - A 32-year-old man was arrested for assault along the 3400 block of Pilgrim Lane.
- Vehicle stolen along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. The vehicle was later recovered in another city.
- A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for possession of controlled substance near the intersection of Interstate 494 and Rockford Road.
April 6 - A 26-year-old St. Paul man was arrested along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane for violating a court order.
- Burglary of a storage locker along the 5500 block of Highway 169.
- Vehicle stolen from underground garage along the 3900 Lancaster Lane. The vehicle was later recovered in another city.
- Internet scam along the 4000 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Theft of a catalytic converter along the 3400 block of Highway 169.
April 7 - Burglary of an apartment along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
April 8 - Formal charges are pending after officers were called to an altercation along the 10800 block of South Shore Drive.
- Theft of a catalytic converter along the 3300 block of Highway 169.
