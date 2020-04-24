The Plymouth Fire Department received 46 calls for service for April 16 to 22. The calls included six fire, 13 EMS/rescue calls, one hazardous condition call, nine service calls, nine good intent calls and eight false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Department reports for April 16 to 22 were these incidents:
April 16 - Formal complaint pending after assault along the 4500 block of Oakview Lane.
- Smashed window on vehicle, but no loss from vehicle, along the 15100 block of Schmidt Lake Road.
- Smashed window on vehicle, but no loss from vehicle, along the 5000 block of Cheshire Parkway.
- Theft of tools from truck along the 1000 block of Medicine Lake Drive West.
- A 46-year-old woman was arrested for driving while impaired along the 17400 block of County Road 6.
- Theft of mail and fraudulent charges on bank account along the 17600 block of 48th Avenue.
April 17 - Theft of package from front step along the 15900 block of 26th Avenue.
- A 44-year-old man was arrested for assault after altercation along the 1900 block of Shenandoah Court.
- Identity theft along the 6000 block of Dallas Lane.
April 20 - Fraud along the 11500 block of 52nd Avenue.
- Forged checks along the 1300 block of Medicine Lake Drive West.
- Fraudulent charges on debit card along the 6100 block of Rainier Lane.
- Vehicle stolen from parking lot along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Burglary of storage locker along the 5500 block of Highway 169.
- Theft of earbuds valued at $170 along the 2500 block of Nathan Lane.
April 21 -Identity theft along the 4600 block of Minnesota Lane.
- Vehicle damaged along the 17300 block of County Road 6.
- Theft of catalytic converter along the 2500 block of Nathan Lane..
- Theft of radio from vehicle, value of $400, along the 2500 block of Nathan Lane.
April 22 - Slashed tire on vehicle along the 4200 block of Magnolia Lane.
- Fraudulent charges along the 14500 block of 48th Place.
- Vehicle gone through, with nothing missing, along the 9700 block of 37th Place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.