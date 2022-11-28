Included in the Plymouth Police Nov. 10 through Nov. 23 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 10 - DWI at Highway 169 and 13 Avenue. Test results pending.
- DWI at Interstate-494 and Bass Lake Road. Attempt to locate on vehicle resulted in driver being arrested for DWI. Breath test: 0.19.
- Theft at 5800 block of Urbandale Court. Victim reported unknown suspect stole packages from front step, $940.00 loss.
- Theft from vehicle at 14500 block of 34th Avenue North. Victim reported unknown suspect stole multiple items from vehicle while parked. Loss approximately $300.
- Theft from vehicle at 3300 block of Harbor Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole license plate from vehicle while parked in lot.
Nov. 11 - DWI at Highway 55 and County Road 6. Traffic stop resulted in driver being arrested for DWI. Test results pending.
- DWI at 11000 block of Highway 55. Officers responded to the call of a welfare check resulting in a male being arrested for DWI. Breath test: 0.16.
Nov. 12 - DWI at Highway 169 and Highway 55. Driver stopped for speed was arrested for DWI. Breath test: 0.18.
- Vehicle theft at 2900 block of Haror Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole vehicle while it was running in the lot.
- Theft at 5000 block of Trenton Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole a check from mailbox.
Nov. 13 - Burglary at 6100 block of Vicksburg Lane. Report of victim’s vehicle entered overnight that was parked in the underground garage. Spare key for another vehicle taken.
- Burglary at 6100 block of Vicksburg Lane. Victim reported vehicle was stolen from the underground garage.
- DWI at Northwest Boulevard and 37th Avenue. Vehicle stopped for speed, driver arrested for DWI. Breath test: 0.13.
Nov. 14 - DWI at 11500 block of 36th Avenue. Officers were dispatched for a suspicious occupied vehicle. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test results are pending.
- Homicide at 9700 block of 37th Place North. Officers responded for a male deceased from gunshot wound in a vehicle. Case under investigation.
- Theft at 16500 block of 46th Court. Reporting party stated unknown suspect stole Plywood from construction site. Loss: $2,500.
- Theft at 9900 block of 41st Avenue. Victim reported a package valued at $2600 was taken from front step.
Nov. 15 - Theft at 4100 block of Berkshire Lane. Reporting party stated suspect asked for lottery tickets and when he went to put them on the counter the suspect grabbed them and left the store without paying for them.
Nov. 16 - Vehicle theft at 11900 block of 50 Avenue. Victim reported unknown suspect stole vehicle while it was running in the lot.
- Robbery at 14300 block of 34 Avenue North. Victim met suspect in parking lot to exchange items he had for sale for payment. Upon meeting, suspect pulled out a knife and threatened victim. Suspect grabbed items and left. Case under investigation.
Nov. 19 - DWI at County Road 10 and Kirkwood Lane. Officers responded to an unconscious male. Male was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test result .24.
- Vehicle theft at 13200 block of 58th Avenue. Vehicle stolen from driveway by unknown suspect.
- Vehicle theft at 16200 block of 50th Avenue. Victim reported vehicle stolen by unknown suspect.
- Robbery at 4400 block of Nathan Lane. Officers responded to the report of a bank robbery where suspect gave teller a note asking for money and then suspect left. Case under investigation.
- Theft from vehicle at 10000 block of 59th Avenue. Victim reported her rental vehicle was parked in lot and window was smashed and license plate stolen.
- Theft from vehicle at 2800 block of Campus Drive. Victim reported unknown suspect stole catalytic converter from vehicle parked in the lot.
Nov. 20 - Vehicle theft at 61st Avenue and Shenandoah Lane. Officers recovered an unreported stolen vehicle and returned it owner.
Nov. 21 - Burglary at 9900 block of 45th Avenue. Victim reported vehicle parked in underground garage. Window was smashed to gain entry and ignition was damaged in a possible attempt to steal the vehicle. Nothing missing.
- DWI at County Road 101 and 30. Officers responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle crash. Possible DWI. Charges pending test results.
- Vehicle theft at 2500 block of Nathan Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole vehicle parked in the lot.
- Vehicle theft at 17100 block of 47th Avenue. Victim reported forklift stolen from construction site by unknown suspect.
- Theft at 10200 block of 6th Avenue. Reporting party stated three suspects came into store stole several bottles of alcohol and left the store.
Total loss estimated at $425.89.
Nov. 22 - DWI at Pilgrim Lane and 36th Place. Report of a property damage crash, subsequently an adult male was arrested for DWI. Test results pending.
- Theft at 21 Avenue North and Minnesota Lane. Reporting party stated two power cables attached to a well were stolen. Loss over $5000.
- Theft at 3600 block of Plymouth Boulevard. Victim reported vehicle was broken into that was in parking lot. Purse and credit cards were stolen. Loss: $350.
