Included in the Plymouth Police reports April 27 to May 3 were these incidents:
April 27 - Theft on the 13100 block of 12th Avenue Plymouth. Business reported terminated employee failed to return company property. Total loss $2,500.
April 28 - Theft on the 1700 block of Annapolis Lane. Known suspect left business without paying for merchandise. Estimated loss of $3,000.
April 29 - Burglary on the 18900 block of 41st Avenue. A residential burglary was reported. Total loss estimated at $100,000.
April 30 - Burglary on the 10100 block of 6th Avenue. Door forced open to a business and merchandise valued at approximately $4,645 was stolen.
- Car theft on the 1500 block of Evergreen Lane. Victim’s motor vehicle was stolen from the driveway overnight.
- Car theft on the 3400 block of Rosewood Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway.
- DWI near the intersection of 34th Avenue and Harbor Lane. Officer stopped a vehicle for multiple violations. The 32-year-old driver was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test result of .11.
May 2 - Burglary on the 17400 block of 49th Avenue. Victim reported unknown suspect entered vehicle parked in the garage overnight and stole items, loss over $4,000.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Holly Lane. Report of a stolen iPhone. Loss of $730.
- Theft on the 3000 block of Harbor Lane. Report of catalytic converter stolen from vehicle by unknown suspect.
May 3 - Driving under the influence on the 3500 block of Annapolis Lane. Report of a driving complaint. Subsequently arrested 36-year-old driver for DWI. Test result was .30 BAC.
- Car theft on the 3500 block of Vicksburg Lane. Vehicle stolen when it was left running in front of a business with keys in it.
- Car theft on the 1300 block of Olive Lane. An unreported stolen vehicle from Plymouth was located by another agency.
- Terroristic threats on the 2600 block of Campus Drive. Victim reported unruly customer made threats and left without paying for food. No charges at this time.
- Theft from vehicle on the 10700 block of Old County Road 15. Victim reported unknown suspect stole catalytic converter from vehicle while parked in the lot.
- Weapons offense on the 10000 block of 36th Avenue. Officers took information from a student about a threat to the school. The threat was investigated and the officers determined that it wasn’t viable.
