More than a year after a St. Louis Park police officer fatally shot a man in an apartment, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman has announced the officer will not be charged.
Freeman’s office revealed April 3 that Officer Samuel Heffernan will not be charged in the case. Heffernan shot Matthew Neil Tuhkanen Jan. 19, 2019, in an apartment at 2760 Louisiana Court.
Tuhkanen had been in his girlfriend’s bedroom and had resisted arrest, according to a statement by the Attorney’s Office.
The county attorney office’s report on its investigation asserted that Tuhkanen had been unwilling to leave his girlfriend’s residence when she asked and that he “posed a significant risk of harm” to her, her child, other civilians and police.
The report states, “Mr. Tuhkanen created a domestic violence situation and ran from the police when they tried to talk to him. He was on parole, had active warrants for his arrest, and refused to surrender or comply with officers’ commands despite being held at gunpoint.
“Facing the potential use of deadly force by police and defying officers’ commands, Mr. Tuhkanen suddenly reached toward a blind spot, causing the officers to reasonably believe that he was reaching for a gun or other concealed weapon. Accordingly, Officer Heffernan had an objectively reasonable belief that Mr. Tuhkanen posed an apparent threat of great bodily harm or death to multiple people.”
All responding officers except Heffernan had provided voluntary statements to investigators with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. Heffernan “chose not to provide samples for toxicology testing, chose not to be interviewed by investigators to assist in this investigation, and chose not to provide access to the personal cell phone he possessed at the time of the shooting,” the report states.
It adds, “While it is clear from the other evidence in the case and, significantly, the other officers’ actions and statements, that Officer Heffernan’s action in using deadly force was objectively reasonable, Officer Heffernan’s cooperation would have resulted in a more complete investigation and would have permitted additional specific findings about this event.”
No squad or body-worn camera video or audio of the incident exists, according to the report.
Tuhkanen’s girlfriend had called 911 to ask police to apprehend Tuhkanen, who had been the subject of three warrants for Anoka County parole violations.
The statement, report and much of the evidence in the case is available at hennepinattorney.org/news/news/2020/April/no-charges-against-st-louis-park-police-officer.
