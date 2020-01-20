Included in the department’s Jan. 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 5 - Drunk problem reported along the 4100 block of Shady Oak Road.
- Theft from auto reported along the 9700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
Jan. 6 - Littering reported along the 14900 block of Williams Lane.
Jan. 7 - Suspicious act reported along the 4000 block of Williston Road.
- Threat reported along the 17800 block of Old Excelsior Boulevard.
- Threat reported along the 3700 block of Cardinal Road.
- Theft reported along the 2800 block of Hopkins Crossroad.
- Theft reported along the 700 block of Carlson Parkway.
- Suspicious act reported along the 12600 block of Bent Tree Road.
- Theft reported along the 12900 block of Forest Meadow Drive.
- Theft reported along the 14000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft from auto reported along the 11500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft reported along the 12000 block of Marion Lane West.
Jan. 8 - Theft from auto reported along the 14600 block of Atrium Way.
- Forgery reported along the 12600 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Domestic incident reported along the 4900 block of Barbara Drive.
Jan. 9 - Car theft reported along the 10200 block of 34th Street West.
Jan. 10 - Theft reported along the 3500 block of Shady Oak Road.
- Recovered vehicle reported along the 17300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft reported along the 10400 block of Greenbrier Road.
Jan. 11 - Theft reported along the 3400 block of Williston Road.
- Theft reported along the 5700 Eden Prairie Road.
