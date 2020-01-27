Minnetonka Police Department

Included in the department’s Jan. 12 to 18 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 12 - Domestic incident reported along the 5300 block of Dominick Drive.

- Theft from auto reported along the 13400 block of Tudor Road.

- Theft from auto reported along the 1500 block of Plymouth Road.

Jan. 13 - Theft reported along the 3600 block of Sussex Place.

- Suspicious act reported along the 14000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft reported along the 5900 block of Baker Road.

Jan. 14 - Domestic incident reported along the 5800 block of County Road 101.

- Burglary reported along the 13400 block of Arthur Street West.

Jan. 15 - Theft from auto reported along the 4700 block of County Road 101.

- Theft reported along the 3600 block of Croftview Terrace.

- Theft from auto reported along the 12600 block of Ridgedale Drive.

Jan. 16 - Car theft reported along the 18700 block of Stratford Road.

- Theft reported along the 13000 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Theft reported along the 11500 block of Ridgemount Avenue West.

- Theft reported along the 11100 block of Bren Road West.

- Theft reported along the 13500 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Theft from auto reported along the 12900 block of Ridgedale Drive.

Jan. 17 - A threat incident reported along the 17600 block of Breconwood Road.

- Theft reported along the 19000 block of Delton Avenue.

- Theft reported along the 10000 block of Cedar Lake Road.

Jan. 18 - Theft reported along the 10000 block of Crestridge Drive.

- Theft reported along the 14700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Assault reported along the 4100 block of Merriam Road.

- An incident of forgery reported along the 13500 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Theft reported along the 5700 block of Sanibel Drive.

- Domestic incident reported along the 300 block of Carlson Parkway.

- Domestic incident reported along the 10200 block of Greenbrier Drive.

