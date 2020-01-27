Included in the department’s Jan. 12 to 18 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 12 - Domestic incident reported along the 5300 block of Dominick Drive.
- Theft from auto reported along the 13400 block of Tudor Road.
- Theft from auto reported along the 1500 block of Plymouth Road.
Jan. 13 - Theft reported along the 3600 block of Sussex Place.
- Suspicious act reported along the 14000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft reported along the 5900 block of Baker Road.
Jan. 14 - Domestic incident reported along the 5800 block of County Road 101.
- Burglary reported along the 13400 block of Arthur Street West.
Jan. 15 - Theft from auto reported along the 4700 block of County Road 101.
- Theft reported along the 3600 block of Croftview Terrace.
- Theft from auto reported along the 12600 block of Ridgedale Drive.
Jan. 16 - Car theft reported along the 18700 block of Stratford Road.
- Theft reported along the 13000 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Theft reported along the 11500 block of Ridgemount Avenue West.
- Theft reported along the 11100 block of Bren Road West.
- Theft reported along the 13500 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Theft from auto reported along the 12900 block of Ridgedale Drive.
Jan. 17 - A threat incident reported along the 17600 block of Breconwood Road.
- Theft reported along the 19000 block of Delton Avenue.
- Theft reported along the 10000 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Jan. 18 - Theft reported along the 10000 block of Crestridge Drive.
- Theft reported along the 14700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Assault reported along the 4100 block of Merriam Road.
- An incident of forgery reported along the 13500 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Theft reported along the 5700 block of Sanibel Drive.
- Domestic incident reported along the 300 block of Carlson Parkway.
- Domestic incident reported along the 10200 block of Greenbrier Drive.
