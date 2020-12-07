Included in the department’s Nov. 22 to 28 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 22 - Burglary on the 5800 block of Clearwater Drive.
Nov. 23 - Theft on the 3400 block of Oak Ridge Road and the 6100 block of Blue Circle Drive.
- Bike theft on the 3400 block of Oak Ridge Road.
Nov. 24 - Assault on the 5700 block of Rowland Road.
- Theft on the 10700 block of Smetana Road, the 17300 block of Bay Circle and the 11300 block of 47th Street West.
Nov. 25 - Theft on the 4800 block of County Road 101.
- Death reported on the 17700 block of Susan Drive.
- Robbery on the 1800 block of Plymouth Road.
Nov. 27 - Theft on the 16800 block of Canterbury Drive, the 16400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard and the 2200 block of Country Lane.
Nov. 28 - Death reported on the 13000 block of Jane Lane.
- Burglary on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 3300 block of County Road 101.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.