Included in the department’s May 3 to 9 reports were these incidents:

May 3 - House fire along the 15400 block of Highwood Drive.

- Property damage along the 5600 block of Bimini Drive.

- Domestic along the 12100 block of Marion Lane West.

- Property damage along the 17200 block of County Road 101.

- Theft along the 13200 block of Ridgedale Drive.

May 4 - Domestic along the 16000 block of Highwood Drive.

- Theft along the 11500 block of Highway 7.

- Theft from auto along the 5600 block of Green Circle Drive.

May 5 - Theft from auto along the 10900 block of Oak Knoll Terrace South.

- Theft along the 11200 block of Old Bren Road.

- Theft along the 4800 block of County Road 101.

- Theft from auto along the 5600 block of Green Circle Drive.

- Forgery along the 14800 block of Deveau Place.

- Theft along the 13200 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Theft along the 18500 block of Red Cherry Circle.

- Domestic along the 3900 block of Haven Road.

- Domestic along the 10200 block of 34th Street West.

May 6 - Theft along the 10700 block of Bren Road West.

- Theft along the 10100 block of 34th Street West.

- Theft along the 13200 block of Ridgedale Drive.

May 7 - Theft along the 4800 block of County Road 101.

- Domestic along the 12100 block of Glendale Lane.

- Domestic along the 11300 block of Deer Ridge Lane.

May 8 - Forgery along the 11400 block of Fourth Street North.

- Bike theft along the 6000 block of Covington Terrace.

- Threat along the 11400 block of Minnetonka Mills Road

- Domestic along the 3600 block of Steele Street.

May 9 - Domestic along the 11200 block of Overlook Drive.

