Included in the department’s March 15 to 22 reports were these incidents:

March 15 - Chase/pursuit on the 5500 block of Malibu Drive.

- Domestic along the 3400 block of Lowell Street.

- Domestic along the 14900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Multiple reports of theft from auto along the 5400 block of Opportunity Court.

March 16 - Theft from auto along the 10000 block of Greenbrier Road.

- Theft along the 15300 block of McKenzie Boulevard.

- Harassment along the 11300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft from auto along the 3100 block of Lake Shore Boulevard.

- Theft from auto along the 5400 block of Opportunity Court.

- Theft along the 14500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

March 17 - Theft from auto along the 5800 block of Opus Parkway.

- Assault along the 17500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Threat reported along the 5600 block of Green Circle Drive.

- Theft along the 3700 block of Elmwood Place.

March 18 - Rescue/extrication along the 11500 block of K-tel Drive.

- Theft from auto along the 5400 block of Opportunity Court.

- Theft along the 2800 block of Hopkins Crossroad.

- Theft along the 5300 block of Woodhill Road.

March 19 - Burglary along the 11000 block of Bren Road East.

- Forgery along the 4900 block of Green Valley Road.

- Robbery along the 3800 block of Hopkins Crossroad.

- Domestic along the 11400 block of Fetterly Road West.

March 21- Domestic along the 5400 block of Smetana Drive.

- Domestic along the 5800 block of County Road 101.

- Theft along the 3800 block of Huntingdon Drive.

- Domestic along the 5800 block of County Road 101.

- Theft along the 3500 block of Sunrise Drive West.

