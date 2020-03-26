Included in the department’s March 15 to 22 reports were these incidents:
March 15 - Chase/pursuit on the 5500 block of Malibu Drive.
- Domestic along the 3400 block of Lowell Street.
- Domestic along the 14900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Multiple reports of theft from auto along the 5400 block of Opportunity Court.
March 16 - Theft from auto along the 10000 block of Greenbrier Road.
- Theft along the 15300 block of McKenzie Boulevard.
- Harassment along the 11300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft from auto along the 3100 block of Lake Shore Boulevard.
- Theft from auto along the 5400 block of Opportunity Court.
- Theft along the 14500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
March 17 - Theft from auto along the 5800 block of Opus Parkway.
- Assault along the 17500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Threat reported along the 5600 block of Green Circle Drive.
- Theft along the 3700 block of Elmwood Place.
March 18 - Rescue/extrication along the 11500 block of K-tel Drive.
- Theft from auto along the 5400 block of Opportunity Court.
- Theft along the 2800 block of Hopkins Crossroad.
- Theft along the 5300 block of Woodhill Road.
March 19 - Burglary along the 11000 block of Bren Road East.
- Forgery along the 4900 block of Green Valley Road.
- Robbery along the 3800 block of Hopkins Crossroad.
- Domestic along the 11400 block of Fetterly Road West.
March 21- Domestic along the 5400 block of Smetana Drive.
- Domestic along the 5800 block of County Road 101.
- Theft along the 3800 block of Huntingdon Drive.
- Domestic along the 5800 block of County Road 101.
- Theft along the 3500 block of Sunrise Drive West.
