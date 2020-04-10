Included in the department’s March 29 to April 4 reports were these incidents:

March 29 - Found property along the 2800 block of County Road 74.

March 30 - Theft along the 10900 block of Red Circle Drive.

- Bicycle theft along the 2400 block of Cedarwood Ridge.

- Property damage along the 10100 block of Windsor Lake Lane.

- Theft from auto along the 14900 block of Highway 7.

-Theft along the 1700 block of Plymouth Road.

- Domestic along the 10600 block of Smetana Road.

- Domestic along the 4000 block of Baker Road.

March 31 - Theft along the 16800 block of Patricia Lane.

- Burglary along the 4700 block of Spring Circle.

- Theft from auto along the 4700 block of Spring Circle.

April 1 - Theft from auto along the 10700 block of Smetana Road.

- Theft along the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.

April 2 - Domestic along the 13400 block of Southridge Road.

April 3 - Prowler along the 14100 block of White Birch Road.

- Vandalism along the 3800 block of Baker Road.

- Theft from auto along the 10400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

April 4 - Theft from auto along the 6100 block of Chasewood Parkway.

- Harassment along the 10200 block of Cedar Lake Road.

