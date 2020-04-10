Included in the department’s March 29 to April 4 reports were these incidents:
March 29 - Found property along the 2800 block of County Road 74.
March 30 - Theft along the 10900 block of Red Circle Drive.
- Bicycle theft along the 2400 block of Cedarwood Ridge.
- Property damage along the 10100 block of Windsor Lake Lane.
- Theft from auto along the 14900 block of Highway 7.
-Theft along the 1700 block of Plymouth Road.
- Domestic along the 10600 block of Smetana Road.
- Domestic along the 4000 block of Baker Road.
March 31 - Theft along the 16800 block of Patricia Lane.
- Burglary along the 4700 block of Spring Circle.
- Theft from auto along the 4700 block of Spring Circle.
April 1 - Theft from auto along the 10700 block of Smetana Road.
- Theft along the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.
April 2 - Domestic along the 13400 block of Southridge Road.
April 3 - Prowler along the 14100 block of White Birch Road.
- Vandalism along the 3800 block of Baker Road.
- Theft from auto along the 10400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
April 4 - Theft from auto along the 6100 block of Chasewood Parkway.
- Harassment along the 10200 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.