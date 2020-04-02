Included in the department’s March 22 to 28 reports were these incidents:

March 22 - Damage to property along the 10600 block of Smetana Road.

- Theft from auto along the 5600 block of Smetana Drive.

- Theft from auto along the 500 block of Carlson Parkway.

March 23 - Theft from auto along the 5400 block of Opportunity Court.

- Theft from auto along the 5500 block of Smetana Drive.

- Animal complaint near Eastwood and Ridgewood roads.

- Theft along the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Multiple reports of forgery and theft along the 4800 block of County Road 101.

- Theft along the 4900 block of Woodhill Road.

March 24 - Theft along the 1700 block of Plymouth Road.

- Burglary along the 2800 block of Hedberg Drive.

- Theft from auto along the 700 block of Carlson Parkway.

- Burglary along the 11200 block of Deer Ridge Lane.

March 25 - Vehicle recovered along the 5800 block of County Road 101.

- Car theft along the 5800 block of County Road 101.

- Theft along the 14100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Domestic along the 9600 block of Oak Ridge Trail.

March 26 - Domestic along the 4700 block of Wedgewood Drive.

- Theft along the 10700 block of Smetana Road.

- Damage to property along the 14700 block of Minnetonka Drive.

- Domestic along the 10200 block of Cedar Lake Road.

March 27 - Damage to property along the 5400 block of Dominck Drive.

- Theft along the 17000 block of Grays Bay Boulevard.

- Domestic along the 300 block of Carlson Parkway.

- Assault along the 4800 block of County Road 101.

- Prowler reported along the 700 block of Carlson Parkway.

- Theft from auto along the 4700 block of County Road 101.

- Theft from auto along the 15600 block of Highway 7.

- Chase/pursuit near Hutchins Drive and County Road 101.

- Damage to property along the 18600 block of Old Excelsior Boulevard.

March 28 - Theft along the 10800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Damage to property along the 5400 block of Smetana Drive.

- Domestic along the 18800 block of Old Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft along the 11300 block of Fairfield Road.

