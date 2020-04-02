Included in the department’s March 22 to 28 reports were these incidents:
March 22 - Damage to property along the 10600 block of Smetana Road.
- Theft from auto along the 5600 block of Smetana Drive.
- Theft from auto along the 500 block of Carlson Parkway.
March 23 - Theft from auto along the 5400 block of Opportunity Court.
- Theft from auto along the 5500 block of Smetana Drive.
- Animal complaint near Eastwood and Ridgewood roads.
- Theft along the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Multiple reports of forgery and theft along the 4800 block of County Road 101.
- Theft along the 4900 block of Woodhill Road.
March 24 - Theft along the 1700 block of Plymouth Road.
- Burglary along the 2800 block of Hedberg Drive.
- Theft from auto along the 700 block of Carlson Parkway.
- Burglary along the 11200 block of Deer Ridge Lane.
March 25 - Vehicle recovered along the 5800 block of County Road 101.
- Car theft along the 5800 block of County Road 101.
- Theft along the 14100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Domestic along the 9600 block of Oak Ridge Trail.
March 26 - Domestic along the 4700 block of Wedgewood Drive.
- Theft along the 10700 block of Smetana Road.
- Damage to property along the 14700 block of Minnetonka Drive.
- Domestic along the 10200 block of Cedar Lake Road.
March 27 - Damage to property along the 5400 block of Dominck Drive.
- Theft along the 17000 block of Grays Bay Boulevard.
- Domestic along the 300 block of Carlson Parkway.
- Assault along the 4800 block of County Road 101.
- Prowler reported along the 700 block of Carlson Parkway.
- Theft from auto along the 4700 block of County Road 101.
- Theft from auto along the 15600 block of Highway 7.
- Chase/pursuit near Hutchins Drive and County Road 101.
- Damage to property along the 18600 block of Old Excelsior Boulevard.
March 28 - Theft along the 10800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Damage to property along the 5400 block of Smetana Drive.
- Domestic along the 18800 block of Old Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft along the 11300 block of Fairfield Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.