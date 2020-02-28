Included in the department’s Feb. 16 to 22 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 16 - Theft reported along the 13500 block of Ridgedale Drive.
Feb. 16 - Theft reported along the 5700 block of Scenic Heights Drive.
Feb. 16 - Domestic incident along the 12400 block of Lake Street Extension.
Feb. 17 - Theft from auto reported along the 4700 block of County Road 101.
Feb. 17 - Theft reported along the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Feb. 17 - Motor vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 101 and Excelsior Boulevard.
Feb. 17 - Theft reported along the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Feb. 17 - Motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Plymouth Road and Minnetonka Boulevard.
Feb. 17 - Motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Williston Road and Minnetonka Boulevard.
Feb. 18 - Motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Interstate 4949 and Williston Road.
Feb. 18 - Motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 7 and Bayswater Road.
Feb. 18 - Motor vehicle crash along the 5500 block of Kipling Avenue.
Feb. 18 - Domestic along the 10400 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Feb. 18 - Forgery report along the 4800 block of Gaywood Drive.
Feb. 18 - Theft reported along the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Feb. 18 - Motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 7 and County Road 101.
Feb. 19 - Property damage reported along the 13200 block of Ridgedale Drive.
Feb. 19 - Motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 7 and Shady Oak Road.
Feb. 19 - Theft reported along the 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Feb. 19 - Domestic along the 16000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
Feb. 20 - Theft reported along the 10900 block of Greenbrier Road.
Feb. 20 - Theft reported along the 1900 block of Linner Road.
Feb. 20 - Motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 7 and County Road 101.
Feb. 20 - Drug overdose reported along the 5700 block of Seven Oaks Court.
Feb. 21 - Domestic along the 11100 block of Cedar Hills Road.
Feb. 21 - Theft from auto reported along the 13800 block of Ridgedale Drive.
Feb. 21 - Domestic along the 12700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Feb. 22 - Theft reported along the 1600 block of Plymouth Road.
Feb. 22 - Theft reported along the 10700 block of Smetana Road.
Feb. 22 - Insulin problem reported along the 10400 block of Greenbrier Road.
Feb. 22 - Theft from auto reported along the 4100 block of Pepperwood Trail.
Feb. 22 - Theft reported along the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.