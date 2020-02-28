Included in the department’s Feb. 16 to 22 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 16 - Theft reported along the 13500 block of Ridgedale Drive.

Feb. 16 - Theft reported along the 5700 block of Scenic Heights Drive.

Feb. 16 - Domestic incident along the 12400 block of Lake Street Extension.

Feb. 17 - Theft from auto reported along the 4700 block of County Road 101.

Feb. 17 - Theft reported along the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Feb. 17 - Motor vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 101 and Excelsior Boulevard.

Feb. 17 - Theft reported along the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Feb. 17 - Motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Plymouth Road and Minnetonka Boulevard.

Feb. 17 - Motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Williston Road and Minnetonka Boulevard.

Feb. 18 - Motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Interstate 4949 and Williston Road.

Feb. 18 - Motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 7 and Bayswater Road.

Feb. 18 - Motor vehicle crash along the 5500 block of Kipling Avenue.

Feb. 18 - Domestic along the 10400 block of Cedar Lake Road.

Feb. 18 - Forgery report along the 4800 block of Gaywood Drive.

Feb. 18 - Theft reported along the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Feb. 18 - Motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 7 and County Road 101.

Feb. 19 - Property damage reported along the 13200 block of Ridgedale Drive.

Feb. 19 - Motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 7 and Shady Oak Road.

Feb. 19 - Theft reported along the 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Feb. 19 - Domestic along the 16000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

Feb. 20 - Theft reported along the 10900 block of Greenbrier Road.

Feb. 20 - Theft reported along the 1900 block of Linner Road.

Feb. 20 - Motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 7 and County Road 101.

Feb. 20 - Drug overdose reported along the 5700 block of Seven Oaks Court.

Feb. 21 - Domestic along the 11100 block of Cedar Hills Road.

Feb. 21 - Theft from auto reported along the 13800 block of Ridgedale Drive.

Feb. 21 - Domestic along the 12700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Feb. 22 - Theft reported along the 1600 block of Plymouth Road.

Feb. 22 - Theft reported along the 10700 block of Smetana Road.

Feb. 22 - Insulin problem reported along the 10400 block of Greenbrier Road.

Feb. 22 - Theft from auto reported along the 4100 block of Pepperwood Trail.

Feb. 22 - Theft reported along the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

