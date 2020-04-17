Included in the department’s April 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:
April 5 - Domestic along the 18900 block of Lake Avenue.
- Assault along the 10300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Grass fire along the 10900 block of Hillside Lane West.
- Forgery along the 2300 block of Meeting Place.
April 6 - Property damage along the 3800 block of Baker Road.
- Theft from auto along the 15300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
April 7 - Domestic along the 5100 block of Boarshead Road.
- Theft along the 14500 block of Highway 7.
- Forgery along the 10300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Property damage along the 3700 block of Huntingdon Drive.
- Theft from auto along the 9700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
April 8 - Property damage along the 11300 block of Fairfield Road
- Theft along the 5300 block of Tracy Lynn Terrace.
April 9 - Theft from auto along the 5100 block of Boarshead Road.
- Forgery along the 2100 block of Ford Road.
April 10 - Theft along the 300 block of Carlson Parkway.
- Domestic along the 10900 block of Cedar Lake Road.
April 11 - Theft along the 5800 block of County Road 101.
- Domestic along the 3100 block of Spruce Lane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.