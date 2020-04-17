Included in the department’s April 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:

April 5 - Domestic along the 18900 block of Lake Avenue.

- Assault along the 10300 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Grass fire along the 10900 block of Hillside Lane West.

- Forgery along the 2300 block of Meeting Place.

April 6 - Property damage along the 3800 block of Baker Road.

- Theft from auto along the 15300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

April 7 - Domestic along the 5100 block of Boarshead Road.

- Theft along the 14500 block of Highway 7.

- Forgery along the 10300 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Property damage along the 3700 block of Huntingdon Drive.

- Theft from auto along the 9700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

April 8 - Property damage along the 11300 block of Fairfield Road

- Theft along the 5300 block of Tracy Lynn Terrace.

April 9 - Theft from auto along the 5100 block of Boarshead Road.

- Forgery along the 2100 block of Ford Road.

April 10 - Theft along the 300 block of Carlson Parkway.

- Domestic along the 10900 block of Cedar Lake Road.

April 11 - Theft along the 5800 block of County Road 101.

- Domestic along the 3100 block of Spruce Lane.

