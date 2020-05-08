Included in the department’s April 26 to May 2 reports were these incidents:

April 26 - Theft from auto along the 100 block of Carlson Parkway.

- Multiple reports of theft from vehicles and property damage along the 5600 block of Green Circle Drive.

- Property damage along the 10100 block of 34th Street West.

- Theft along the 5100 block of Boarshead Road.

- Trespassing along the 4800 block of County Road 101.

April 27 - Theft from auto along the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.

- Theft along the 9900 block of Bren Road East.

- Domestic along the 5700 block of Rowland Road.

- Domestic along the 4500 block of Wilson Street.

- Domestic along the 4600 block of Twin Haven Road.

- Property damage along the 5200 block of Shady Oak Road.

April 28 - Vehicle recovered along the 10700 block of Smetana Road.

April 29 - Domestic along the 10200 block of 34th Street West.

- Forgery along the 4700 block of Barbara Drive.

- Forgery along the 4700 block of County Road 101.

April 30 - Domestic along the 16000 block of Dawn Drive.

- Domestic along the 100 block of Plymouth Road.

- Theft along the 15500 block of Holdridge Drive.

- Forgery along the 13000 block of Lake Street Extension.

May 1 - Theft along the 12900 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Car theft along the 10500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Domestic along the 10100 block of Cedar Lake Road.

May 2 - Theft along the 5700 block of Sanibel Drive.

- Harassment along the 100 block of Cheshire Lane.

