Included in the department’s April 26 to May 2 reports were these incidents:
April 26 - Theft from auto along the 100 block of Carlson Parkway.
- Multiple reports of theft from vehicles and property damage along the 5600 block of Green Circle Drive.
- Property damage along the 10100 block of 34th Street West.
- Theft along the 5100 block of Boarshead Road.
- Trespassing along the 4800 block of County Road 101.
April 27 - Theft from auto along the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.
- Theft along the 9900 block of Bren Road East.
- Domestic along the 5700 block of Rowland Road.
- Domestic along the 4500 block of Wilson Street.
- Domestic along the 4600 block of Twin Haven Road.
- Property damage along the 5200 block of Shady Oak Road.
April 28 - Vehicle recovered along the 10700 block of Smetana Road.
April 29 - Domestic along the 10200 block of 34th Street West.
- Forgery along the 4700 block of Barbara Drive.
- Forgery along the 4700 block of County Road 101.
April 30 - Domestic along the 16000 block of Dawn Drive.
- Domestic along the 100 block of Plymouth Road.
- Theft along the 15500 block of Holdridge Drive.
- Forgery along the 13000 block of Lake Street Extension.
May 1 - Theft along the 12900 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Car theft along the 10500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Domestic along the 10100 block of Cedar Lake Road.
May 2 - Theft along the 5700 block of Sanibel Drive.
- Harassment along the 100 block of Cheshire Lane.
