Included in the department’s April 19 to 25 reports were these incidents:

April 19 - Burglary along the 13100 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft along the 5100 block of Boarshead Road.

April 20 - Forgery along the 6100 block of Chasewood Parkway.

- Threat along the 5800 block of Oakview Circle.

- Domestic along the 5200 block of Kimberly Road.

- Damage to property along the 2300 block of Grays Landing Road.

April 21 - Domestic along the 12900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

April 22 - Forgery along the 18300 block of Kylie Court.

- Burglary along the 2500 block of Westview Terrace.

- Damage to property along the 13400 block of Arthur Street West.

April 23 - Domestic along the 5800 block of County Road 101.

- Recovered vehicle along the 17500 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft along the 13200 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Forgery along the 13900 block of Ridgedale Drive.

April 24 - Theft along the 4500 block of Shady Oak Road.

- Domestic along the 10700 block of Smetana Road.

April 25 - Domestic along the 10600 block of Smetana Road.

- Harassment along the 4100 block of County Road 101.

- Forgery along the 13000 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Theft along the 13800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Assault along the 100 block of Plymouth Road.

- Theft along the 10100 block of 34th Street West.

- Theft from auto along the 9900 block of Bren Road East.

- Domestic along the 5600 block of Whited Avenue.

