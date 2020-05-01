Included in the department’s April 19 to 25 reports were these incidents:
April 19 - Burglary along the 13100 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft along the 5100 block of Boarshead Road.
April 20 - Forgery along the 6100 block of Chasewood Parkway.
- Threat along the 5800 block of Oakview Circle.
- Domestic along the 5200 block of Kimberly Road.
- Damage to property along the 2300 block of Grays Landing Road.
April 21 - Domestic along the 12900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
April 22 - Forgery along the 18300 block of Kylie Court.
- Burglary along the 2500 block of Westview Terrace.
- Damage to property along the 13400 block of Arthur Street West.
April 23 - Domestic along the 5800 block of County Road 101.
- Recovered vehicle along the 17500 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft along the 13200 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Forgery along the 13900 block of Ridgedale Drive.
April 24 - Theft along the 4500 block of Shady Oak Road.
- Domestic along the 10700 block of Smetana Road.
April 25 - Domestic along the 10600 block of Smetana Road.
- Harassment along the 4100 block of County Road 101.
- Forgery along the 13000 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Theft along the 13800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Assault along the 100 block of Plymouth Road.
- Theft along the 10100 block of 34th Street West.
- Theft from auto along the 9900 block of Bren Road East.
- Domestic along the 5600 block of Whited Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.