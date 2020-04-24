Included in the department’s April 12 to 18 reports were these incidents:

April 12 - Multiple reports of theft from auto along the 11000 block of Red Circle Drive.

April 13 - Domestic along the 10800 block of Cedar Bend.

- Theft along the 2200 block of Portico Green.

- Theft along the 12900 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

April 14 - Theft along the 10700 block of Smetana Road.

- Theft along the 13200 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Theft from auto along the 15500 block of Ranchview Court.

- Theft along the 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

April 15 - Theft along the 15400 block of Sussex Drive.

- Theft along the 300 block of Carlson Parkway.

- Property damage along the 5400 block of Beacon Hill Road.

- Theft from auto along the 13800 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Recovered vehicle along the 11100 block of Greenbrier Road.

April 16 - Theft along the 4900 block of County Road 101.

- Property damage along the 12100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Domestic along the 10600 block of Smetana Road.

April 17 - Domestic along the 10400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Domestic along the 10600 block of Smetana Road.

- Property damage along the 12800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Multiple reports of theft from auto along the 19100 block of Stratford Road.

- Theft along the 13000 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Domestic along the 4700 block of Diane Drive.

April 18 - Domestic along the 19100 block of Stratford Road.

- Car theft along the 100 block of Carlson Parkway.

- Property damage along the 5400 block of Smetana Drive.

