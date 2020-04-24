Included in the department’s April 12 to 18 reports were these incidents:
April 12 - Multiple reports of theft from auto along the 11000 block of Red Circle Drive.
April 13 - Domestic along the 10800 block of Cedar Bend.
- Theft along the 2200 block of Portico Green.
- Theft along the 12900 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
April 14 - Theft along the 10700 block of Smetana Road.
- Theft along the 13200 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Theft from auto along the 15500 block of Ranchview Court.
- Theft along the 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
April 15 - Theft along the 15400 block of Sussex Drive.
- Theft along the 300 block of Carlson Parkway.
- Property damage along the 5400 block of Beacon Hill Road.
- Theft from auto along the 13800 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Recovered vehicle along the 11100 block of Greenbrier Road.
April 16 - Theft along the 4900 block of County Road 101.
- Property damage along the 12100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Domestic along the 10600 block of Smetana Road.
April 17 - Domestic along the 10400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Domestic along the 10600 block of Smetana Road.
- Property damage along the 12800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Multiple reports of theft from auto along the 19100 block of Stratford Road.
- Theft along the 13000 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Domestic along the 4700 block of Diane Drive.
April 18 - Domestic along the 19100 block of Stratford Road.
- Car theft along the 100 block of Carlson Parkway.
- Property damage along the 5400 block of Smetana Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.