The Minnetonka crime prevention team shared several tips on the Minnetonka Police Department website for those living in apartments or condominiums on April 27.

“There are criminals who prey upon apartment complexes and condominium units,” the website said. “They know that many females and senior citizens live in these complexes. Most people arrested for crimes against property are males between 18 and 21 years old. They frequently live nearby their target areas and are familiar with the neighborhood. They work the area on foot most frequently, they may have lived in the complex or have a friend who lives in the complex.”

Tags

Load comments