The Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance recently awarded a second $2 million grant to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Justice Programs to address sexual assault kit testing, victim advocacy and investigations.
The 2019 Bureau of Justice Assistance Sexual Assault Kit Initiative grant is going to several entities working collaboratively to address the issue of untested kits. A 2015 inventory identified 3,482 sexual assault kits at local law enforcement agencies statewide that had not been submitted to a forensic laboratory for testing.
Local numbers
The Sun Sailor recently gathered information from the Minnetonka and Eden Prairie police departments regarding the amount of criminal sexual assault kits they receive, as well as their processing procedures. Each municipality handles its sexual assault kits differently. Below is information regarding the criminal sexual assault kits for Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.
Eden Prairie
According to the Eden Prairie Police Department, when the city receives a sexual assault kit related to a case, it is entered into evidence and stored at the police department.
If the kits are unrestricted (ready to be tested), they are sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing within 60 days, per state statute.
City police officials also said that when there is probable cause to indicate a criminal sexual conduct offense has occurred, a kit is ordered – this needs to be a voluntary exam on behalf of the victim.
Eden Prairie police, according to department officials, have entered 17 sexual assault kits into evidence since Jan. 1, 2017. All have been submitted to the BCA for processing, with the exception of five, which were designated restricted.
The restricted kits are those where victims have not signed a release and, by law, cannot be submitted.
One of those kits were also submitted as evidence in a homicide investigation. However, because that death investigation did not indicate a sexual assault occurred, the kit did not require testing.
The kits submitted to the city between 2017 and 2019 are as follows:
• 2017 – 8
• 2018 – 5
• 2019 to mid-December – 4
For more information about how evidence is collected and kits are tested, visit https://bit.ly/2TTfU2K.
Minnetonka
When sexual assaults are reported, exams are performed in area emergency rooms by specially trained nurses from the Hennepin Assault Response Team. The sexual assault kits are then turned over to the officer or detective in charge of the case and are then sent to the laboratory at the BCA, according to Minnetonka city officials.
Since 2017, Minnetonka Police have processed 49 rape kits, according to city officials.
The kits submitted to the city between 2017 and 2019 are as follows:
• 2017: 23
• 2018: 20
• 2019: 6
Minnetonka does not track turnaround time or backlog.
$2 million in grants: A breakdown
• The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will receive funding to test kits, track data, and assist local agencies with case investigations. ($1.3 million estimated portion of 2019 kit initiative grant.)
• The Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault will receive funding to coordinate a multidisciplinary team and protocol development. ($317,265 estimated portion)
• The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office will receive funding for case investigations and investigation protocol development. ($219,020 estimated portion)
• The Alexandra House will receive funding for victim notification and advocacy services. ($109,749 estimated portion)
“It can be distressing for a victim/survivor to hear that their sexual assault kit may not have been tested, which is why the SAKI multi-disciplinary team has set up the Anoka County Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Notification line for victims/survivors,” said Lindsay Brice, MNCASA law and policy director.
“Trained sexual assault advocates will respond to messages and get back to individuals who have questions. Outside of Anoka County, our member programs offer free and confidential services to victims/survivors of sexual assault—available 24/7 throughout Minnesota.”
For more information, visit trimurl.co/NwEkQW or rapehelpmn.org.
Compiled by Kristen Miller and Ray Rivard
