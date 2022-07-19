Included in the department’s reports July 5-11 were these incidents:

July 5 - Fight between five people on the 100 block of Blake Road North.

July 6 - Theft on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

- Stolen plate on the 600 block of Robinwood Lane.

- Theft of a watch on the 1700 block of Highway 7.

July 7 - Scam on the 2000 block of Mainstreet.

July 9 - Painters painted the wrong house on the 100 block of Farmdale Road.- Illegal fireworks on the 000 block of 8th Avenue South.

July 10 - Man arrested on two felony warrants, with a small plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine later found in his property on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

- Theft of a garage door opener from vehicle on the 100 block of 8th Avenue South.

July 11 - Motor vehicle on the 100 block of 8th Avenue South.

