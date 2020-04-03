Included in the department’s March 23 to 30 reports were these incidents:
March 23 - Motor vehicle tampering along the 1000 block of Feltl Court.
- Stolen vehicle along the 10800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
-Financial transaction card fraud along the 100 block of Eighth Avenue South.
March 24 - Theft/vehicle tampering along the 300 block of Van Buren Avenue North.
March 25 - Motor vehicle theft along the 700 block of 11th Avenue South.
- Burglary along the 800 block of 11th Avenue South.
March 26 - Domestic along the 100 block of Blake Road North.
- Domestic along the 1000 block of Feltl Court.
- Theft of license plates along the 200 block of Fifth Street South.
March 27 - Secret shopper scam along the 100 block of Eighth Avenue South.
March 28 - Financial transaction card fraud along the 000 block of 11th Avenue North.
- Male arrested for disorderly conduct along the 500 block of Blake Road North.
March 30 - Theft from vehicle along the 900 block of 11th Avenue South.
- Financial transaction card fraud along the 700 block of 11th Avenue South.
- Motor vehicle theft along the 700 block of Lake Street.
- Theft of checks along the 9300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Financial transaction card fraud along the 000 block of Sixth Avenue.
