Included in the department’s March 23 to 30 reports were these incidents:

March 23 - Motor vehicle tampering along the 1000 block of Feltl Court.

- Stolen vehicle along the 10800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

-Financial transaction card fraud along the 100 block of Eighth Avenue South.

March 24 - Theft/vehicle tampering along the 300 block of Van Buren Avenue North.

March 25 - Motor vehicle theft along the 700 block of 11th Avenue South.

- Burglary along the 800 block of 11th Avenue South.

March 26 - Domestic along the 100 block of Blake Road North.

- Domestic along the 1000 block of Feltl Court.

- Theft of license plates along the 200 block of Fifth Street South.

March 27 - Secret shopper scam along the 100 block of Eighth Avenue South.

March 28 - Financial transaction card fraud along the 000 block of 11th Avenue North.

- Male arrested for disorderly conduct along the 500 block of Blake Road North.

March 30 - Theft from vehicle along the 900 block of 11th Avenue South.

- Financial transaction card fraud along the 700 block of 11th Avenue South.

- Motor vehicle theft along the 700 block of Lake Street.

- Theft of checks along the 9300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Financial transaction card fraud along the 000 block of Sixth Avenue.

