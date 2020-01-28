Included in the Hopkins Police Jan. 16 to 20 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 16 - Two reports of tampering with a motor vehicle on the 400 block of Van Buren Avenue North.

- Theft on the 600 block of Minnetonka Mills Road.

Jan. 17 - Commercial burglary on the 400 block of Fifth Avenue North.

- Accidental firearms discharge on the 1300 block of Lake Street Northeast.

- Burglary reported on the 900 block of Feltl Court.

Jan. 19 - Theft on the 100 block of Harrison Avenue South.

Jan. 20 - Burglary report on the 900 block of 11th Avenue South.

