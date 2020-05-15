Included in the department’s reports for May 4 to 11 were these incidents:
May 4 - Theft of package from apartment lobby along the 100 block of Blake Road.
- Controlled substance along the 800 block of Old Settlers Trail.
May 5 - Theft of golf clubs from garage along the 700 block of Eighth Avenue South.
- Damage to property along the 000 block of Sixth Avenue South.
- Damage to property along the 600 block of Second Street South.
- Theft along the 1000 block of Hiawatha Avenue.
- Property damage along the 000 block of Sixth Avenue South.
- Graffiti on the 000 block of Seventh Avenue South.
May 6 - Suspicion of burglary along the 900 block of Westbrooke Way.
- Assault along the 500 block of Blake Road North.
May 7 - Theft of vehicle along the 000 block of Blake Road North.
- Squirrel in laundry room along the 000 block of 12th Avenue North.
May 8 - Assault along the Robinwood Lane.
May 9 - Theft from vehicle along the 900 block of Sixth Street South.
- Theft of vehicle along the 1200 block of Cambridge Street.
May 10 - Vehicle theft along the 100 block of Blake Road North.
May 11 - Arrest for assault along the 500 block of Blake Road North.
