Included in the department’s March 16 to 23 reports were these incidents:
March 16 - Domestic along the 700 block of Second Avenue South.
- Threatening messages along the 000 block of 10th Avenue South.
- Harassment along the 000 block of 21st Avenue North.
- Domestic along the 1100 block of Landmark Trail South.
- Domestic along the 600 block of Robinwood Lane.
March 17 - Theft from vehicle along the 100 block of Blake Road North.
- Motor vehicle theft along the 000 block of 17th Avenue South.
- Robbery along the 100 block of 11th Avenue South.
March 18 - Fraud along the 1100 block of Hiawatha Avenue.
- Theft along the 1400 block of Mainstreet.
March 19 - Employee theft along the 000 block of 11th Avenue North.
- Theft of packages along the 300 block of 14th Avenue North and 100 and 200 blocks of 16th Avenue North.
- Theft along the 700 block of Mainstreet.
March 20 - Assault reported along the 800 block of Old Settlers Trail.
- Domestic along the 900 block of Ninth Avenue South.
March 23 - Stolen vehicle along the 10800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Fraud along the 1200 block of Landmark Trail South.
- Fraud along the 100 block of Eighth Avenue South.
