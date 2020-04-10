Included in the department’s March 30 to April 5 reports were these incidents:

March 30 - Theft from motor vehicle along the 900 block of 11th Avenue South.

- Financial transaction card fraud along the 700 block of 11th Avenue South.

- Motor vehicle theft along the 700 block of Lake Street.

- Theft of checks along the 9300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Financial transaction card fraud along the 000 block of Sixth Avenue.

March 31 - Theft of catalytic converter along the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.

April 1 - Adult male arrested for terroristic threats along the 700 block of Fifth Street South.

- Forgery along the 800 block of Mainstreet.

- Adult female arrested for possession of stolen property along the 700 block of Cambridge Street.

April 2 - Theft from auto along the 1300 block of Cambridge Street.

April 4 - Female assaulted by unknown male along the 500 block of Blake Road North.

April 5 - Woman arrested for domestic assault along the 500 block of Cambridge Street.

April 5 - Adult male arrested for domestic assault along the 000 block of Fifth Avenue North.

