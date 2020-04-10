Included in the department’s March 30 to April 5 reports were these incidents:
March 30 - Theft from motor vehicle along the 900 block of 11th Avenue South.
- Financial transaction card fraud along the 700 block of 11th Avenue South.
- Motor vehicle theft along the 700 block of Lake Street.
- Theft of checks along the 9300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Financial transaction card fraud along the 000 block of Sixth Avenue.
March 31 - Theft of catalytic converter along the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.
April 1 - Adult male arrested for terroristic threats along the 700 block of Fifth Street South.
- Forgery along the 800 block of Mainstreet.
- Adult female arrested for possession of stolen property along the 700 block of Cambridge Street.
April 2 - Theft from auto along the 1300 block of Cambridge Street.
April 4 - Female assaulted by unknown male along the 500 block of Blake Road North.
April 5 - Woman arrested for domestic assault along the 500 block of Cambridge Street.
April 5 - Adult male arrested for domestic assault along the 000 block of Fifth Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.