Included in the department’s April 5 to 12 reports were these incidents:
April 6 - Domestic along the 800 block of 11th Avenue South.
- Raccoon stuck in Dumpster along the 100 block of Monroe Avenue South.
- Domestic along the 400 block of Blake Road.
April 7 - Theft from motor vehicle along the 900 block of Feltl Court.
- Violation of a harassment restraining order and harassment along the 200 block of 20th Avenue North.
- Burglary of multiple storage units along the 700 block of Cambridge Street.
- Domestic along the 600 block of Eighth Avenue South.
- Domestic along the 1300 block of Landmark Trail South.
April 8 - Domestic along the 000 block of 14th Avenue North.
April 9 - Domestic along the 000 block of 19th Avenue North.
April 10 - Domestic over groceries along the 400 block of Van Buren Avenue North.
April 11 - Attempted passing of counterfeit money along the 500 block of Blake Road North.
- Theft along the 500 block of Blake Road North.
April 13 - Theft along the 500 block of Blake Road North. Suspect cited and released.
