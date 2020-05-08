Included in the department’s April 27 to May 3 reports were these incidents:
April 27 - Fraud along the 1100 block of Trailwood South.
- Graffiti along the 800 block of Mainstreet.
- Theft of a catalytic converter along the 1000 block of Hiawatha Avenue.
- Domestic along the 1300 block of Wagon Wheel Road.
April 28 - Fraud along the 1100 block of Trailwood South.
- Theft of license plates along the 900 block of Ninth Avenue South.
- Fraud along the 100 block of Eighth Avenue South.
- Theft along the 400 block of Fifth Avenue South.
- Theft of packages along the 300 block of Blake Road.
April 29 - Theft from motor vehicle along the 1000 block of Hiawatha Avenue.
- Motor vehicle tampering along the 9300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
April 30 - Motor vehicle theft along the 300 block of 11th Avenue South.
- Assault along the 700 block of Ninth Avenue South.
May 2 - Domestic along the 900 block of Seventh Street South.
- Robbery along the 700 block of Van Buren Way.
May 3 - Drive-by shooting along the 300 block of 15th Avenue North.
