Included in the department’s April 27 to May 3 reports were these incidents:

April 27 - Fraud along the 1100 block of Trailwood South.

- Graffiti along the 800 block of Mainstreet.

- Theft of a catalytic converter along the 1000 block of Hiawatha Avenue.

- Domestic along the 1300 block of Wagon Wheel Road.

April 28 - Fraud along the 1100 block of Trailwood South.

- Theft of license plates along the 900 block of Ninth Avenue South.

- Fraud along the 100 block of Eighth Avenue South.

- Theft along the 400 block of Fifth Avenue South.

- Theft of packages along the 300 block of Blake Road.

April 29 - Theft from motor vehicle along the 1000 block of Hiawatha Avenue.

- Motor vehicle tampering along the 9300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

April 30 - Motor vehicle theft along the 300 block of 11th Avenue South.

- Assault along the 700 block of Ninth Avenue South.

May 2 - Domestic along the 900 block of Seventh Street South.

- Robbery along the 700 block of Van Buren Way.

May 3 - Drive-by shooting along the 300 block of 15th Avenue North.

